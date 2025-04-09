Bitcoin Price Could Plummet To $71K As Tariff War And Stock Market Turmoil Persist

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin 's price is facing the possibility of dropping to a new low of around $7,100 if the current tariff war and stock market instability persist. The cryptocurrency market is closely watching these external factors, which have been contributing to the recent volatility in Bitcoin 's price.

The ongoing trade disputes between major economies, particularly the United States and China, have been impacting global markets. Uncertainty surrounding tariffs and their potential effects on the economy have led to investors seeking refuge in assets like gold and Bitcoin .

Stock market turmoil has also added to the pressure on Bitcoin 's price. Investors are turning to safe-haven assets like gold and government bonds, which has resulted in a decline in riskier investments such as stocks and cryptocurrencies.

If these external factors continue to fuel market uncertainty, Bitcoin could face further downward pressure, potentially reaching a new low not seen in the past five months. Traders and investors are closely monitoring the situation and adjusting their strategies accordingly.

It is crucial for market participants to stay informed about geopolitical events and their impact on the economy and financial markets. Keeping a close eye on developments in the trade war and stock market will be essential for making informed decisions in the cryptocurrency market.

In summary, Bitcoin 's price is at risk of dropping to a new low near $7,100 if the current tariff war and stock market tumult persist. Stay informed, stay vigilant, and stay ahead of the curve in this rapidly evolving market environment.

