Ukraine, Japan Sign $58M Grant Deal For Recovery Program

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vice Prime Minister for Recovery, Minister for Communities and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba and Head of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Office Hideki Matsunaga signed a grant agreement that allows to officially start the fourth phase of the Emergency Recovery Program of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territorial Development, Ukrinform saw.

"New funds within the Emergency Recovery Program will ensure the provision of critical assistance in a number of areas, including humanitarian demining, energy, water supply, and infrastructure recovery. I hope for further strengthening and deepening of our partnership," said Kuleba.

The three phases of the Emergency Recovery Program, which is being run jointly by the Ministry of Recovery and JICA, have already been implemented in Ukraine. Within the first stages, rapid response efforts were made to address the needs of the energy, transport, agricultural, medical, educational sectors, management of waste from destruction, drainage, water supply, and humanitarian demining. The provision of equipment for municipal institutions in cities and regions is also ensured.

The Deputy Prime Minister recalled that since the full-scale invasion, Japan has provided Ukraine with $ 12 billion in humanitarian and financial assistance, thanks to which the ministry has implemented joint projects for a total of nearly $700 million. These are three phases of the emergency recovery program and the technical assistance project "Emergency Recovery and Reconstruction Project".

With the signing of the grant agreement, cooperation under the emergency recovery program is posed to continue. The fourth phase requires $58 million in financing.

As reported, the implementation of projects within the framework of the grant agreement between the governments of France and Ukraine begins in Ukraine: the first seven of them, worth EUR 51 million, will be implemented in the healthcare sector.

