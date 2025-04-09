Wondercide Expands Distribution To +1,400 Petco Stores

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Wondercide's mission is to empower people to protect their pets, families, homes and yards from pests with plant-powered solutions that work as an alternative to conventional flea and tick products. Petco is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of pets and pet parents, making it the perfect partner for our plant-powered flea and tick products that prioritize natural, effective solutions. This expansion enables us to help millions more families by making the product more convenient to purchase nationwide," said Wondercide President Brad Locke.

Wondercide believes that Mother Nature knows best, especially when it comes to bugs. That's why plant-powered goodness goes into Wondercide products that are cruelty-free, made in the company's own manufacturing facilities in Austin, TX, and safe around the whole family when used as directed. Wondercide's active ingredients are proven to work by independent 3rd-party labs. Product lines include:

For Dogs & Cats: Flea & Tick Sprays available in four fresh scents, Collars, Spot-On treatment, and Shampoo.

For Homes: Flea & Tick home spray, Flying Insect Trap, and Fruit Fly Trap.

For Yards: Flea & Tick yard spray for ticks, fleas, mosquitoes and other bugs.

Over 19 million families choose Wondercide over conventional pesticides because of the company's dedication to making health and safety as accessible as possible for families and their pets. This mission prompted the company's online expansion in 2009 when Wondercide first launched, and later branched out to Amazon in 2012. Now Wondercide products can be purchased nationwide from 1,400 Petco locations.

"Partnering with retailers like Petco provides us the opportunity to reach a broader customer base, further educate consumers about Wondercide's benefits and be readily available where she shops. When people have a flea or tick problem, they want to be able to deal with it immediately so we can now put Wondercide in customers' hands when and where they need it most," Locke also said.

About Wondercide

As seen on Shark Tank, Wondercide is an Austin-based company that has protected 3 million families from bugs since 2009, and the ticker is still running! The company provides plant-powered, lab-proven solutions for those looking for alternatives to conventional pest control products and services. Wondercide's pest protection lineup is safe around the whole family when used as directed and meets the same effectiveness standards required for conventional products, harnessing the power of nature to do the job.

As a Green America Gold Certified business for high standards in social and environmental impact, the company is woman-founded and driven by love to help you Protect Your Pack® – pets, family, homes, indoors and outdoors, and everything in between.

Products are available at Wondercide , Amazon , Chewy , and at select independent and national retailers in the USA, including PetSmart , Pet Supplies Plus , and Petco .com. Affiliate opportunities are available through Amazo and for Wondercide through Awin , TikTok , and Aspire .

*Select products are available through each retail partner. Please check stores for current availability.

SOURCE Wondercide