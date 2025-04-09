Brandxr And Glaze Car Wash Unveil Atlanta-Themed 3D Augmented Reality Mural Experience

Glaze Car Wash 3D Augmented Reality Mural

Brandie Barkley Owner of Glaze Car Wash Showing Off the "You Have Been Glazed" Face Filter

Interactive Art Installation Transforms Traditional Car Wash into Immersive Brand Experience

- Moody MattanATLANTA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BrandXR, a leader in augmented reality experiences, and Glaze Car WashTM have partnered to launch an industry-first interactive augmented reality (AR) mural that transforms the traditional car wash experience into an immersive brand journey. The unveiling event will occur on April 15, 2025, at Glaze Car Wash's Kennesaw location.This cutting-edge 3D mural installation was painted by Chris Carlson, a professional 3D chalk artist and muralist, and signifies a major advancement in how brands can utilize physical spaces to craft memorable digital experiences. The AR mural, part of Glaze's innovative "Art Walk," encourages visitors to scan a QR code that animates Atlanta's iconic skyline, featuring interactive elements that respond to user engagement."We're redefining the way brands engage with consumers in physical spaces," said Moody Mattan, CEO of BrandXR. "This collaboration with Glaze Car Wash illustrates how augmented reality can turn ordinary consumer experiences into unforgettable brand moments that foster engagement and encourage social sharing."The AR experience features multiple interactive touchpoints, including:- A dynamic "breaking through" animation that reveals Atlanta's skyline being "glazed" in vibrant colors- A "Glaze Meter" that fills as users tap on factory elements, triggering a shower of glaze effects- A surprise "Peach Drop" countdown animation, paying homage to Atlanta's New Year's tradition- Interactive elements, including a Ferris wheel and birds that respond to user movements- A personalized "You've Been Glazed" selfie feature that applies a shimmering effect to users' photos"At Glaze Car Wash, we strive to create immersive and interactive experiences that you wouldn't find in an ordinary car wash," stated Joe Wilson, CEO of Glaze Car Wash. "Our partnership with BrandXR enables us to bring our 'Life is Sweeter with Glaze' tagline to life in a way that surprises and delights customers and fosters shareable moments."The AR mural is the centerpiece of Glaze Car Wash's Art Walk, a collection of 3D street art and interactive installations that aims to transform the ordinary car wash into a destination experience.Business Impact and Marketing InnovationFor marketing leaders aiming to enhance physical locations through digital experiences, this collaboration offers a blueprint for utilizing emerging technologies to:- Extend average customer dwell time by 10+ minutes per visit- Increase social media mentions by creating highly shareable moments- Transform utilitarian consumer experiences into memorable brand engagements- Drive foot traffic through digital-physical installations that can't be experienced onlineA recent study by Snapchat found that AR experiences enhance brand recall by 70% compared to traditional advertising, with 85% of users sharing their AR experiences on social media.Event DetailsWhat: Unveiling of the Glaze Car Wash AR Mural ExperienceWhen: April 15, 2025, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PMWhere: Glaze Car Wash, 1480 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144Media Opportunities: Demonstration of AR technology, interviews with executives from BrandXR and Glaze Car Wash, photo and video opportunities with the interactive muralMedia representatives and marketing executives interested in attending the unveiling or scheduling a private demonstration should contact Brandie Barkley, Owner of Glaze Car Wash, at ...About BrandXRBrandXR is a no-code Augmented Reality platform and award-winning XR creative studio revolutionizing how brands engage audiences through immersive storytelling. Renowned for its Augmented Reality Billboards and Murals, BrandXR transforms static surfaces into captivating, interactive experiences that blend art, technology, and culture.Learn more atAbout Glaze Car WashGlaze Car WashTM is redefining the car wash experience through innovation, art, and technology. With locations across the Atlanta metro area, Glaze combines premium car care with immersive experiences that delight customers and transform a routine errand into an adventure.Learn more at

Brandie Barkley

Glaze Car Wash

...

