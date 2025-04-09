Auditboard Leads Audit And Enterprise Risk Management Categories For Over Five Consecutive Years

Connected risk platform named a leader in a total of eight categories in G2 spring report

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ - AuditBoard , the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, ESG, and InfoSec management, today announced it was named a leader in eight categories in the Spring 2025 Grid Reports from G2 :



Audit Management

Enterprise Risk Management

Third-Party and Supplier Risk Management

IT Risk Management

Environmental, Social, and Governance

Governance, Risk, and Compliance

Security Compliance Regulatory Change Management

AuditBoard was once again named a Leader in both Audit Management Software and Enterprise Risk Management Software and has now led both of these categories for over five years consecutively. The company was also recently named to G2's 2025 Best Software Awards , being lauded as one of the Top 50 Best Governance, Risk & Compliance Software Products.

The continued recognition in the G2 Spring 2025 report highlights the business value customers experience by utilizing AuditBoard's powerful connected risk platform to strategically manage enterprise-wide risk. This value is driven by innovative, customer-focused solutions such as the recently released advanced AI capabilities for internal audit teams, including AI Scoping Memos and AI Cross-Audit Summaries that enable customers to audit with impactful, industry-trained, generative AI-powered workflows.

The positive impact AuditBoard is having on global enterprises is evident in recent customer comments posted on G2 :



"AuditBoard is the best audit and GRC software in the marketplace. The user experience and constant improvements make the software approachable yet refreshing."

"AuditBoard is user-friendly and the cloud-based application is easily accessible from any member of our global team. Integration between modules allows for AuditBoard to replace multiple legacy systems that were used in the past to separately manage electronic workpapers, SOX testing, and compliance." "AuditBoard's excellent user interface and ability to meet the PCAOB and SOX regulatory framework has satisfied our functional requirements. The risk and control pages along with testing and issue management features helped our team move away from using spreadsheets and separate tools."

"Our customers have always been our 'why' here at AuditBoard. We listen closely to customer feedback and use it to inform our ongoing innovation and product roadmap," said Justin Greenberger, Chief Customer Officer at AuditBoard. "We see customers today driving real value by implementing AuditBoard: three times the return on their investments, 80% time reduction in performing risk assessments, and 86% reduction in stakeholder touchpoints. We continue to be dedicated to providing the best possible customer experience and exceeding customer expectations."

To receive a complimentary copy of the complete G2 Spring 2025 Grid Report, visit AuditBoard .

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG management. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the sixth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard .

