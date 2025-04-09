403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Greece faces disruption by nationwide strike over pay amid cost-of-living crisis
(MENAFN) Greece faced widespread disruption on Wednesday as trade unions staged a 24-hour nationwide strike to protest against what they deem insufficient salary increases in the face of a soaring cost of living. The action paralyzed essential public services across the country.
Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of central Athens, with marches converging in front of the Greek Parliament. Banners held by protesters declared, "We want decent wages, not breadcrumbs." The strike brought transport, hospitals, and schools to a standstill.
While the Greek economy has seen a return to growth following a prolonged debt crisis (2009-2018), and the government has implemented wage and pension increases in recent years, unions argue that ordinary citizens and small businesses continue to struggle financially. They are demanding more substantial pay rises, along with measures to alleviate inflationary pressures and the ongoing housing crisis. Concerns were also raised that the current global tariffs war will further compound economic difficulties for many.
Dimitris Koutsoumbas, general secretary of the Greek Communist Party (KKE), addressed the protesters, stating, "No sacrifices for the elite's wealth, no sacrifices for the war economy and tariffs." The demonstration concluded peacefully, with only minor isolated incidents involving small groups of protesters and police.
"We demand adequate salaries for a life with dignity for employees in both the public and private sectors," Nikos Bosinakos, a civil servant participating in the strike, informed a news agency. The unions are pressing the government for more significant economic relief for the population as the cost of living continues to rise.
Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of central Athens, with marches converging in front of the Greek Parliament. Banners held by protesters declared, "We want decent wages, not breadcrumbs." The strike brought transport, hospitals, and schools to a standstill.
While the Greek economy has seen a return to growth following a prolonged debt crisis (2009-2018), and the government has implemented wage and pension increases in recent years, unions argue that ordinary citizens and small businesses continue to struggle financially. They are demanding more substantial pay rises, along with measures to alleviate inflationary pressures and the ongoing housing crisis. Concerns were also raised that the current global tariffs war will further compound economic difficulties for many.
Dimitris Koutsoumbas, general secretary of the Greek Communist Party (KKE), addressed the protesters, stating, "No sacrifices for the elite's wealth, no sacrifices for the war economy and tariffs." The demonstration concluded peacefully, with only minor isolated incidents involving small groups of protesters and police.
"We demand adequate salaries for a life with dignity for employees in both the public and private sectors," Nikos Bosinakos, a civil servant participating in the strike, informed a news agency. The unions are pressing the government for more significant economic relief for the population as the cost of living continues to rise.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment