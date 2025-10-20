Minister Of Sports Issues Decision Reducing Fees For Services, Licenses

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of Sports and Youth H E Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Thani issued Ministerial Decision No. 177 of 2025, reducing fees for services and licenses issued by the ministry, in support of investment opportunities and development of the sports environment in the country, and in a way that contributes to empowering entrepreneurs and investors in this vital sector.

He emphasised that the decision stems from the ministry's commitment to supporting investors and entrepreneurs in the sports and youth sectors, and providing an attractive and stimulating environment for investment, thus enhancing the role of sports and youth as active partners in the national development process.

He pointed out that this step aims to develop the services provided and improve their quality at reasonable prices, achieving sustainability and competitiveness, and keeping pace with the state's aspirations to build an advanced sports community and a diversified and sustainable economy. He noted that the decision also comes within the ministry's ongoing efforts to achieve its strategic objectives of improving sports and youth infrastructure, raising the level of community participation, expanding the base of sports clubs and centers, and building a sustainable sports and health community.

The decision is expected to have a positive impact on the development of sports and youth activities and enhance the economic role of the sports sector, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, which focuses on integrated human, social, and economic development.