Qatar's Sokolov Wins Egypt Open Golf Title

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The Qatar National Golf Team has added a new chapter to its record of success, with Daniil Sokolov claiming victory at the Egypt Open Golf Championship, a tournament sanctioned by the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and part of the Arab Golf Federation Series. The championship concluded last Saturday at Dreamland Golf Club in 6th of October City, Egypt.

Displaying exceptional form and composure, Sokolov dominated the three-round event, finishing nine-under par (-9) to secure the title ahead of a strong field of top Arab and international golfers. His steady performance and mental resilience throughout the competition earned him a thoroughly deserved triumph and the winner's trophy.

Qatar's Saleh Al Kaabi also delivered a commendable performance, finishing fourth at +1, reinforcing Qatar's strong representation and contributing to the country's continued lead in the Arab Golf Federation rankings.

This achievement underscores the Qatar Golf Association's unwavering commitment to nurturing elite athletes through comprehensive training programs that focus on technical precision, physical conditioning, and mental preparation - key factors in competing successfully on both regional and international stages.

Sokolov's victory was defined by sharp course strategy, precise shot-making, and remarkable consistency in navigating challenging fairways and greens. Meanwhile, Al Kaabi's poise and experience under competitive pressure further demonstrated Qatar's depth of golfing talent.