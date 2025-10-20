HBKU, TAMUQ And ACS Host Conference On Innovations In Chemistry

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) and Texas A&M University at Qatar (TAMUQ), in partnership with the Qatar Chapter of the American Chemical Society (ACS), jointly hosted a two-day conference on“Innovations in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering for a Sustainable Future.”

Held under the patronage of former Minister of Energy and Industry, H E Dr. Mohammed Bin Saleh Al-Sada the conference gathered regional and global experts, scholars, as well as thought leaders. The event served as a dynamic platform to share cutting-edge research, explore novel technologies, and foster collaboration across disciplines.

Through a series of lectures, talks, and more, participants explored solutions to pressing global challenges, paving the way for transformative advancements that drive both environmental responsibility and technological progress, harnessing the power of chemical sciences and engineering innovation. The keynote speaker Prof. Sarbajit Banerjee, Professor, Department of Chemistry and Applied Biosciences, ETH Zurich, delivered an in-depth lecture on“Designing and Architecting Battery Electrode Materials Across Length Scales.”

Additionally, local and international speakers, including from Newcastle University, The American University of Beirut, HBKU, TAMUQ, Qatar University, and the University of Doha for Science and Technology, as well as representatives from Qatar's leading industrial partners, including ConocoPhillips, Shell Qatar, Acciona, TotalEnergies, reflected on major industry challenges.

Following the main session, two specialized workshops were held focusing on advancing innovation in additive manufacturing and on decarbonization within refining and petrochemical sectors.

Commenting on the conference, Head, Division of Science, HBKU's College of Science and Engineering, Dr. Hassan Said Bazzi and conference organiser said,“Chemistry and chemical engineering are at the forefront of solving some of the world's biggest challenges, particularly concerning energy and hydrocarbons. As these fields evolve, integrating traditional principles with emerging advancements in sustainability, digitalization, and artificial intelligence (AI) becomes crucial. This conference exemplifies the power of academic and industrial collaboration in addressing shared challenges and reflects HBKU's commitment to fostering real world impact.”

The conference aligns with HBKU's forward-thinking strategy which prioritises identifying challenges and offering solutions addressing national priorities to critical challenges, and playing a central role in shaping the nation's future. By bringing together diverse expertise and perspectives, the event underscored Qatar's growing role in advancing scientific innovation and sustainable technologies.