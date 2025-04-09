RPM Raceway Long Island Officially Reopens With World's Longest Indoor Multi-Level Go-Kart Track

The venue is leveling up with a record-breaking 3,600-foot track and the latest in racing tech

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RPM Raceway the immersive racing & entertainment destination is thrilled to announce re-opening its Long Island location today, Wednesday, April 9th. The extensive, multi-million-dollar renovation introduces the world's longest indoor multi-level go-kart racing track, a new fleet of high-performance go-karts and an all-new high-tech experience that blends the thrill of real-world racing with digital gamification.

The Long Island location (40 Daniel St, Farmingdale, NY 11735) features a record-breaking 3,600+ feet of track length across three tracks, making it the longest indoor multi-level go-kart circuit in the world. Designed for all skill levels, the new two-story layout offers three tracks with over 40 dynamic corners, high-speed straightaways, underpasses, spiraling ramps, hairpin turns, and drops. With six unique track configurations and the ability to combine all three into RPM's signature MegaTrack, the track can accommodate up to 35 racers simultaneously.

RPM Raceway is redefining the karting experience with the integration of next-generation high-performance electric karts powered by R-TECH, RPM's advanced racing technology platform delivering real-time race analytics, live performance tracking to a steering wheel LED display, creating an interactive racing environment that makes every lap feel like a professional race.

CEO & Founder Andrew Farage shared, "RPM's new karts integrate cutting-edge digital technology that provide racers with real-time results and performance metrics. Combined with our newly upgraded tracks, guests can expect an entirely modernized racing experience"

RPM Raceway Long Island officially reopens to the public today, April 9th, inviting guests to experience the thrill of next-generation racing, gaming, and dining under one roof.

RPM Raceway Long Island is located at 40 Daniel St, Farmingdale, NY 11735.

Hours of Operation:

Monday - Thursday: 12 PM - 10 PM

Friday: 12 PM-11 PM

Saturday: 10 AM-11 PM

Sunday: 10 AM-10 PM

For parties and corporate inquiries reach out to [email protected]

For more information, visit .

Official images and b-roll HERE

ABOUT RPM RACEWAY:

RPM Raceway is the ultimate racing destination for adventure enthusiasts and thrill seekers. RPM venues provide world-class, multi-level racing tracks perfect for fueling competitive socializing and creating unforgettable memories for all. Off the track, RPM Raceway continues to deliver out-of-this-world experiences by offering virtual and augmented reality that ignites a sense of adventure in its arcade of cult classics and modern games.

Additionally, each RPM Raceway location has its own distinctive attractions, including gaming arcades, immersive experiences, bowling alleys, state-of-the-art racing simulators, Gel Blasters, billiards, and more, all creating an environment filled with limitless fun, igniting social competition and mixed-reality gameplay.

RPM welcomes friends, family and colleagues to engage in friendly competition and create memories filled with celebration and connection. For those who are seeking spirited social competition, are in pursuit of team-building or looking to unite through a unique activity, RPM Raceway caters to corporate Fortune 500 events and private buy-outs. The brand spans across various locations, including its newly renovated flagship in Jersey City, Long Island, Stamford and Syracuse. To learn more, visit RPMRaceway

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ashley Goldstein

[email protected]

917.890.7940

Ashley Orfus

[email protected]

917.232.7349

SOURCE RPM Raceway

