The Best Gets Better: MSA Safety Announces Enhancements To Its G1 SCBA Platform At FDIC 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The G1 SCBA XR Edition and G-XTREME Pro Jacket join the MSA Cairns1836 Fire Helmet as a trio of new fire service safety innovations introduced by MSA Safety in just the past year. These build on the growing list of solutions designed to help protect firefighters and enhance safety by assisting with accountability and situational awareness.

"Our customers drive our innovation and lead us to design safety solutions that best meet their safety needs," said Stephanie Sciullo, President of MSA Americas. "In the past decade the fire service has evolved, and so has MSA by bringing new safety solutions to the market. As the leader in head-to-toe firefighter protection, we're committed to helping advance firefighter safety, and we'll continue to evolve and innovate by designing the next generation of safety equipment."

Building on 10 years of continuous innovation, the MSA® G1TM SCBA XR Edition is the latest evolution of the G1 SCBA, featuring enhancements to the breathing air regulator and to various soft goods, including the straps, lumbar pad, and emergency and quick-fill pouches. All soft goods are removable for easy cleaning, and all enhancements are backwards-compatible to existing G1 SCBA units. The G1 SCBA XR Edition will be available for order beginning in May.

With 15 U.S. patents, the G1 SCBA has a broad range of innovative features to enhance firefighter safety, comfort, situational awareness and operational efficiency, including standard voice amplification and radio interface capability, an advanced electronics platform powered by a single rechargeable battery, and an integrated telemetry solution.

The Globe® G-XTREME® PRO Jacket features a unique, three-panel outer shell design that includes a mesh feature in the liner to reduce bulk and help maximize comfort and mobility; a redesigned collar; and new length options to accommodate a wide range of body types and additional flexibility in design specifications. This new jacket from Globe Manufacturing Company will be available for order later this year.

MSA will also feature its Cairns® line of fire helmets and FireGridTM applications platform at FDIC this year. In addition to the Cairns 1836 Fire Helmet, one of lightest traditional-style fire helmets available to meet National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards, various traditional and rescue-style helmets will be on display. The cloud-connected capabilities of FireGrid will also be highlighted, featuring applications that help to digitize manual tasks and empower firefighters to use available device and personnel data to make more informed decisions on- and off-scene.

"Our mission is to help firefighters stay safe and accounted for by designing protective equipment and connected solutions that are consistent and easy to use," said Bob Apel, MSA Safety Executive Director, Global Fire Service and Digital Experience. "We take an integrated approach to developing our safety solutions and work to provide practical, streamlined equipment that elevates firefighter safety."

The MSA Safety booth at FDIC is number 2623. To stay up to date with the latest company happenings at FDIC, visit MSA's FDIC website or follow MSA Fire's Facebook, MSA Fire's Instagram and company's LinkedIn pages.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA ) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2024 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of more than 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE MSA Safety