Tanzania: Sri Lankan New Year Celebration In Dar Es Salaam

The Sri Lankan community in Tanzania came together to celebrate the Sinhala and Tamil New Year on 06 April 2025, in Dar es Salaam. The festive event was organized by the Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka to Tanzania, Hiran Sumanaweera, with the support of Sri Lankans residing in the country.

Over 80 members of the Sri Lankan community participated in the celebration, which featured a variety of traditional New Year games and a friendly cricket tournament, bringing a touch of home to East Africa.

The event was made possible through the generous sponsorship of several Sri Lankan businesses operating in Tanzania, including Afro Gems Group, APS Tanzania, CHAKRAY, Ceylex, LOLC, ASP Auto Care, and DSI Tyres.

