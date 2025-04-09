Garmin Introduces Varia Vue, Its First Cycling Headlight With A Built-In 4K Camera

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "With Varia Vue, cyclists can embark on rides knowing they're more likely to be seen on the road when using the headlight and are equipped with a high-resolution camera that can capture it all. We're thrilled to add another tool to Garmin's unparalleled cycling lineup, giving riders the confidence they need to pursue their passion with greater peace of mind than ever before."–Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing

You ride, it records

No matter the road or route, Varia Vue's built-in camera records sharp, 4K video while Electronic Image Stabilization keeps the footage steady. If the device detects an incident along the way, the camera automatically saves and stores video from before, during and after the event. Plus, when Varia Vue is connected via Wi-Fi®, any saved footage can be automatically uploaded to Garmin Vault for secure storage with an active subscription. At the end of a ride, cyclists can also use the Varia app to review and edit video clips.

A smarter and brighter headlight

Day and night, Varia Vue's smart headlight illuminates the way, offering five light modes of up to 600 lumens that automatically adjust to fit a rider's speed and surroundings when riding with a compatible Edge® cycling computer. The headlight's smart design also includes a cutoff beam, reducing the light intensity above the cutoff line to help preserve the vision of oncoming traffic.

Other features to love



Exceptional battery life: Take the long way with up to 7 hours of battery life in day flash mode with the camera recording, and up to 9 hours when the headlight is off. And for the longest of rides, the headlight camera can be used while charging.

Adjust from anywhere: For on-the-go convenience, camera and headlight settings can be changed any time from a compatible Edge cycling computer or the Varia app.

Clear audio: The concealed microphone captures clean audio during every ride. Simple setup: Easily add to existing setups using Edge out-front bike mounts.

Available now, Varia Vue has a suggested retail price of $549.99. See it on display during the Sea Otter Classic at the Garmin booth, #R121.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for runners, cyclists, swimmers and athletes of all levels and abilities. Committed to developing technology that helps people stay active and elevate performance, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom , email our media team , connect with @garmincycling on social, or follow our blog .

1 For more information, visit Garmin/VariaVueMemoryCard

2 Some jurisdictions regulate or prohibit use of this camera device. It is your responsibility to know and comply with applicable laws and rights to privacy in jurisdictions where you plan to use this device.

