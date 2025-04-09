Starlink Internet Demo At Bangladesh Investment Summit

Dhaka: The satellite-based internet service provider founded by Elon Musk Starlink has commenced its operations in Bangladesh with a trial service. It is being demonstrated on April 9 at Bangladesh Investment Summit held at InterContinental Hotel in the capital.

The service has officially started on a trial basis; however, no formal announcement has been made yet regarding its full-fledged launch.

On March 29, Starlink received its investment registration approval from the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, with the company being granted 90 working days to begin operations.

To offer commercial internet services, Starlink must first acquire an NGSO license from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, which has already approved the licensing process.

At the summit, Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCL) is demonstrating Starlink's internet service, providing attendees with a firsthand look at the satellite-powered internet technology.

