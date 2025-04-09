Cruises Announces 2Nd Annual Gators® At Sea Fan Cruise

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With the University of Florida fresh off clinching the 2025 NCAA men's basketball national championship, next year's Gators at Sea fan cruise presents a unique opportunity to engage with Gator Greats and fellow fans in a meaningful way. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with current student-athletes and Gator legends, participate in exclusive fan experiences, and enjoy the best of Royal Caribbean's newest Oasis Class ship.

The initial lineup includes Gator football greats James Bates and Alex Brown; All-American gymnasts, Trinity Thomas & Leanne Wong; defending Gold Glove Award winner Kendra Falby; Olympic swimmer Alfonso Mestre and more. Additional Gator athletes and special guests will be announced in the coming months. Fans can visit GatorsAtSea to book cabins and for more details, including itineraries, onboard activities, ship amenities, and announcements of additional Gator Greats joining the onboard lineup.

"The Gators at Sea Fan Cruise is more than just a vacation-it's an immersive experience that brings the unparalleled energy and camaraderie of Gator Nation to the high seas," said Tim Saccone, vice president of acquisition marketing for Cruises.

"We are pleased to once again team up with Cruises on this exciting event that allows Gator Nation an up-close and personal opportunity to engage with our Gator Greats in a fun-filled, family environment and capture moments that will last a lifetime," said Florida Gators athletics director Scott Stricklin.

The Gators at Sea Fan Cruise is exclusively operated, facilitated, and administered by Cruises, part of World Travel Holdings, the nation's largest cruise agency and an award-winning leader in leisure travel.

Gator fans who are ready to sail should visit GatorsAtSea , email [email protected], or call 1-800-259-6188.

