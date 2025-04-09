BTC/USD Forecast Today 08/04: Attempts To Stabilize (Video)
- Bitcoin has been all over the place during the trading session on Monday, testing the crucial $75,000 level before bouncing significantly to show signs of recovery and massive support in the $75,000 level. This being a market that of course is highly sensitive to risk appetite, you have to pay attention to the other markets. The $75,000 level has been important multiple times in the past, so therefore I would anticipate that we will continue to see a lot of market memory in this area, and the neutral candlestick for the day is a good sign.
I do think that there's a lot of dollar cost averaging going on right there. And I think that we will continue to see traders get involved, but in small positions, building up a bigger position for a longer term move. We could go into crypto winter, but really, at this point in time, it doesn't look like that's the case. That being said, you have to be very cautious getting too big in this market, or any other at the moment.
