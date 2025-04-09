403
Microsoft faces scrutiny over ties to Israeli military AI
(MENAFN) Microsoft is facing intensified scrutiny regarding its purported provision of cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) services to the Israeli military following the attacks on October 7, 2023.
Concerns about the tech giant's role have resurfaced after reports emerged that senior Microsoft executives, including AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman, expressed their discontent over the company's services to Israel during its recent 50th-anniversary celebration.
A January report revealed that Microsoft had ramped up its IT and storage services to the Israeli military in the wake of the October 7 attacks, signing multi-million dollar contracts for extensive technical support. The Israeli military has reportedly become increasingly dependent on major tech firms like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon for large-scale data storage and processing solutions.
A report noted that the Israeli military is leveraging Microsoft's Azure cloud infrastructure to analyze data collected through mass surveillance, which includes transcribed and translated communications from calls, texts, and audio recordings. An official quoted as saying that Microsoft's Azure platform enables keyword searches within this vast dataset.
Additionally, reports highlighted a dramatic rise in the Israeli military's use of AI technologies from OpenAI and Microsoft, with a nearly 200-fold increase observed in March of the previous year compared to the period before the October 7 attack. Moreover, the Israeli army's data storage on Microsoft servers more than doubled between March and July 2024, surpassing 13.6 petabytes, while server usage surged by nearly two-thirds in the two months following the attack.
