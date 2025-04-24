The Directions Group And Idealyst Innovation Form Strategic Partnership To Advance Integrated Intelligence And Innovation In Agriculture

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Directions Group's expertise in integrated intelligence and custom research combined with Idealyst's ability to curate innovative solutions addressing farmers' most pressing challenges will empower clients, and their producer customers, to remain resilient in a compounding risk environment.

"This partnership represents a perfect alignment of our strengths and shared vision for agriculture," said Elizabeth Finn, President and CEO of The Directions Group. "Together, we'll not only help agricultural stakeholders navigate today's challenges but also equip them to capture new opportunities and thrive."

Idealyst Innovation was founded to address the critical gap between on-farm needs, innovation, and the effective distribution of curated, vetted solutions that empower farmers to unlock opportunity and optimize risk.

"Idealyst helps agribusinesses strengthen their customer relationships, reduce risk in their portfolios, and position themselves as trusted advisors with farmers. Keeping the voice of the producer at the center of our work is paramount to achieving Idealyst's mission," said Brett Sciotto, CEO of Idealyst Innovation. "Idealyst and The Directions Group have close ties as a result of our shared history, and this partnership enables Idealyst to leverage The Directions Group's leading farmer insights capabilities to deeply understand how farmers are navigating uncertainty and the root causes of the problems most impacting them today and in the future."

The Directions Group will be Idealyst's exclusive provider of Farmer of the Future products and services, market research, data analytics, and wargaming. Idealyst will integrate Farmer of the Future and other integrated insights into its work with capital providers, cooperatives, retailers, processors, and consumer brands.

"The Farmer of the Future platform has become an essential resource for many stakeholders across the industry as they address compounding risks and prepare for the future," Finn added. "Idealyst will integrate our proprietary platform into its work, further aligning innovation and other solutions with the needs of stakeholders."

Ultimately, The Directions Group and Idealyst believe this partnership will pave the way for a stronger, more resilient agri-food system.

About The Directions Group

The Directions Group is a strategic insights firm helping businesses grow, innovate, and differentiate themselves in the marketplace through integrated intelligence. Our team of expert advisors partner with clients to design custom solutions that uncover the dynamic, human-centric insights that drive business outcomes. We offer expertise across a range of industries, including restaurant, agriculture, health and wellness, technology, financial services, and consumer-packaged goods. The Directions Group is a privately held firm based in Cincinnati, Ohio conducting work globally.

About Idealyst Innovation

Idealyst Innovation empowers American farmers and ranchers by solving on-farm challenges and unlocking new opportunities through innovation, delivered by their most trusted partners. Their unique alliance foresees and understands risks, solves problems, and engages solutions for farmers and ranchers to survive, thrive, and endure.

