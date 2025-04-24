Ashley Black: Industry Symposium Speaker At The 2025 Fascia Research Congress, Sharing Groundbreaking Insights On Fascia Science And Innovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Black will be in conversation with Dr, a fascia researcher and an expert in soft tissue therapies based at the University of Kent, UK. Their conversation will go beyond a product showcase. They will discuss tool-assisted massage and self-treatment tools to manage fascia-related pain and conditions, Black's pioneering approach to fascial dysfunction, current research evidence, and fascia therapy's expanding role in beauty, sports performance, and medical wellness.

As the visionary behind instrument-assisted fascia techniques, Black has been at the forefront of fascia innovation for over a decade. Her groundbreaking research in fascia regeneration has transformed how we understand and optimize the human body. Beyond her technological advancements, Black is a two-time #1 national bestselling author and the first to deliver a TED Talk on fascia, cementing her influence as the field's leading voice.

Throughout her career, Black's relentless pursuit of scientific validation and business excellence has earned her numerous accolades, including:



Entrepreneur of the Year – American Business Association Stevie Awards (2017-2018)

Inventor of the Year – IAOPT

Medical Breakthrough – Peer-reviewed research proving the FasciaBlaster®'s role in fascia tissue regeneration Two Global Stevie Awards – International Business Association: Woman of the Year & Lifetime Achievement Award for Consumer Goods

In 2022, Black founded The Fascia Advancement Academy and The Fascia Advancement Charity , furthering her mission to train bodyworkers and expand research in Fasciology. Her company's $200M+ revenue and second recognition on Inc.'s Fastest Growing Companies list highlight her business acumen and industry impact.

With over 9 million global followers, Black's influence extends far beyond the fascia science community. Her presence at FRC underscores her role in shaping the future of fascia therapy, biohacking, and female entrepreneurship.

About the Fascia Research Congress 2025:

The Fascia Research Congress brings together leading scientists, clinicians, and movement practitioners from around the world to explore the latest research and clinical applications related to fascia. The key themes of the Fascia Research Congress 2025 are: Connection, Community and Collaboration. Since 2007, the Congress has served as a global hub for interdisciplinary exchange, education, and collaboration. This year, the Congress will take place August 10–14 in New Orleans, LA. Learn more at .

Ashley Black: The Pioneer of Fasciology and Fascia Innovation

For more information on Ashley Black and FasciaBlaster , visit:

