403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN secretary-general slams US-Israeli Gaza relocation proposal as 'against international law'
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has firmly denounced a proposal from US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to transfer the population of Gaza to other nations, declaring that such a plan violates international law.
In response to a question from Anadolu about the controversial proposal, Guterres asserted, "Palestinians must be able to live in a Palestinian state, side by side with an Israeli state. That is the only solution that can bring peace to the Middle East." He further stated that the forced relocation of Palestinians "is something that is against international law."
Addressing Netanyahu's assertion that Gazans are being "locked" in the enclave, Guterres recognized the urgent need for medical evacuations, insisting that "everything must be done to increase the number of medical evacuations."
When asked about the use of the term "genocide" in the context of the situation, Guterres chose not to comment directly, saying, "The situation is sufficiently horrible not to be worried with the semantics." He noted that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is the proper authority to assess whether genocide is taking place, adding, "I respect the decisions of the International Court of Justice."
The UN Secretary-General also highlighted the immense suffering faced by Palestinians, describing it as "collective punishment" that is unjustifiable under any circumstances. He further called for an immediate end to such actions.
In response to a question from Anadolu about the controversial proposal, Guterres asserted, "Palestinians must be able to live in a Palestinian state, side by side with an Israeli state. That is the only solution that can bring peace to the Middle East." He further stated that the forced relocation of Palestinians "is something that is against international law."
Addressing Netanyahu's assertion that Gazans are being "locked" in the enclave, Guterres recognized the urgent need for medical evacuations, insisting that "everything must be done to increase the number of medical evacuations."
When asked about the use of the term "genocide" in the context of the situation, Guterres chose not to comment directly, saying, "The situation is sufficiently horrible not to be worried with the semantics." He noted that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is the proper authority to assess whether genocide is taking place, adding, "I respect the decisions of the International Court of Justice."
The UN Secretary-General also highlighted the immense suffering faced by Palestinians, describing it as "collective punishment" that is unjustifiable under any circumstances. He further called for an immediate end to such actions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment