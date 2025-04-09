Kharkiv Reveals Aftermath Of Massive Drone Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region has released a video showcasing the aftermath of a large-scale Russian strike on Kharkiv.

Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Dmytro Chubenko provided details on the extent of the damage, Ukrinform reports.

The Russian army carried out approximately 20 strikes targeting the Osnovianskyi, Industrialnyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Kyivskyi districts.

In the Kyivskyi district alone, around 10 houses sustained damage. The majority of the strikes, 15 out of 20, were concentrated in the Osnovianskyi district, making it the hardest-hit area.

Chubenko reported two casualties, noting that the enemy employed the Geran-2 UAV.

As reported by Ukrinform, at least 14 people were injured in a drone attack on the city of Dnipro.