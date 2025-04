Will Not Change Decision: Speaker

Asked about the no-confidence motion moved by three opposition legislators led by Peoples Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone, Rather told reporters they are welcome to bring it before the House, which will decide.

“What is the problem? They have this right and the House will decide its fate. If the House has no confidence, then I have no right to be there,” the Speaker said.

He advised the protesting members of the ruling National Conference-led alliance and opposition PDP and Peoples Conference besides some independents to allow the smooth functioning of the House in the larger interest of the public.

The Speaker adjourned the House for the second straight day amid pandemonium as members demanded a discussion on the Waqf Amendment act and protested against his decision to disallow notices of adjournment motions.

On Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and other ministers joining the protesting members in pressing for a discussion on the Act, he said it did not matter to him who was raising the demand.

“Whether it is the government, minister, opposition members or somebody else, I have to weigh the statement as per the rules to take a call. If the rules do not allow it, it hardly matters to me who is making the statement. I have made a decision after going through the rules and I will not change my decision,” Rather said.

The Speaker disallowed two notices of adjournment motions from nine members regarding discussion on the Waqf Amendment Act, citing that the matter is sub-judice.

“The matter has been challenged before the Supreme Court, so the notices cannot be admitted because as per rule 58(vii) (which states that) the motion shall not deal with any matter which is under adjudication by a court of law having jurisdiction in any part of India,” the Speaker told the House on Monday, drawing protests from members.

Some members objected to this decision of the Speaker stating that the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution against the proposed Waqf Bill and the House should act accordingly.

In response to this, the Speaker informed the House that the matter was not sub-judice at that point.

