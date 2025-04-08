Allencomm Recognized As A Top Content Provider To Help You Conduct Training Needs Analysis By Elearning Industry

AllenComm - a leading provider of innovative, effective learning experiences - is named by eLearning Industry as one of the Top Content Providers To Help You Conduct Training Needs Analysis for 2025, earning a five-star rating.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning team at AllenComm, an innovator in learning advisory, design, tech and talent for the corporate learning and development market, has earned recognition and a five-star rating as a leading provider of needs analysis services .

The list of top training needs analysis providers named by eLearning Industry serves as an industry resource, directory and source of credible learning and development (L&D) information for organizations seeking expert-level support for their L&D programs.

In their announcement of the award, eLearning Industry mentioned: "In today's workplace, employees need to have several skills to perform complex tasks in an efficient, safe, and cost-effective manner. Thus, training acts as a performance improvement tool. But to decide the right type of training, you need to identify the skills gaps. ... A successful Training Needs Analysis consultation will manage to clarify which employees need training and what kind of training they should take."

Ron Zamir, AllenComm President and CEO, commented, "Recognizing that there's a gap is the beginning, but what you do next is what makes all the difference. One of the best ways to ensure your training meaningfully targets all the right points is to partner with an expert in training needs analysis. From there, you can create the road map to your future built on what's most important to your learners and your business, not just baseless rumors or trends."

You can learn more about AllenComm's training needs analysis services by visiting their website .

If you would like to know more about any of the above information, please contact an AllenComm representative at [email protected] .

About AllenComm

For over 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with leading companies and nonprofit organizations to create and scale transformative learning solutions. Extensive instructional design experience, innovative learning technologies and agency-level creative teams enable AllenComm to stand out in the learning landscape. Considered one of the top firms of its kind in the country, AllenComm wins dozens of awards year after year for their solutions. Partnering with AllenComm to supplement and support human capital management needs has helped customers reduce expenses, shorten onboarding periods and raise the impact of their efforts.

Media Contact:

AllenComm, (801) 537-7800, [email protected] , allencomm

SOURCE AllenComm

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED