MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin Events is excited to announce that the highly anticipated Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Summit is just one week away!

Taking place virtually on April 15, 2025, this pioneering event will unite global financial leaders, policymakers, and industry pioneers to explore the transformative role of Bitcoin reserves in institutional finance.

The summit features two distinguished keynote speakers who will address pivotal topics central to the emerging discourse on strategic Bitcoin reserves:



Dr. Saifedean Ammous, renowned economist and author of The Bitcoin Standard, will deliver a keynote titled“The Evolution of Bitcoin”, exploring Bitcoin 's remarkable journey and its potential future as a global reserve currency. Prof. Dr. Naseem Naqvi, Founding President of The British Blockchain Association, will present“Bitcoin and Geopolitics: A Global Perspective”, examining how nations are strategically leveraging Bitcoin to reshape global power dynamics.

Other top names include industry leaders such as Daniel Batten (CH4 Capital), Edan Yago (BitcoinOS), Matthew Sigel (VanEck), Eleanor Terrett (Crypto In America), Gary Cardone (Node40), Joshua Ashley Klayman Kuzar (Linklaters), Matthew Hougan (Bitwise Asset Management), Robert Hersov (Invest Africa), Joey Garcia (Xapo Bank), Stafford Masie (AltVest Capital), Brian Whitehurst (Liberty City Ventures), Hailey Miller (Digital Power Network), Jessi Goostree (Texas Blockchain Council),Lee Bratcher (TexasBlockchain Council), Loretta Joseph (Policy Group), Dr. Matthias Hafner (Swiss Economics), Dan Tapiero (1RT and 10T Holdings), Ben Werkman (NumerisX), Tyler Evans (UTXO Management), and Daniel Spuller (Blockchain Association).

With about 30 speakers across 18 sessions, the summit delves into unique and timely topics that reflect the evolving role of Bitcoin in national and corporate treasuries:



Evolution of Bitcoin & Mining

Institutional Adoption & Energy Grid Impact

Bitcoin vs. Gold: Strategic Value

Bitcoin in Emerging Countries & Geopolitics

U.S. Bitcoin Reserve & Bitcoin -Backed Bonds

State-Level Adoption Insights

Corporate Treasury Strategies

Technical Innovations & Regulatory Frameworks Bitcoin as a Hedge Against Monetary Debasement

This summit stands out for its focus on the new and transformative concept of strategic Bitcoin reserves, fueled by recent developments such as:



President Trump 's Executive Order establishing the U.S. Bitcoin Strategic Reserve

GameStop raising $1.3 billion to invest in Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. backing American Bitcoin , a mining venture in partnership with Hut 8.

The Czech National Bank considering Bitcoin for its reserves. Japan's Metaplanet Inc. making Bitcoin its primary treasury reserve asset, now holding 3,052 BTC .

Attendees will gain exclusive insights into how corporations and nation-states are adopting Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation, monetary debasement, and geopolitical risks.

Discussions will also cover the institutional services emerging to cater to this growing demand.

Bitcoin is rapidly transforming its role in finance, and institutions are recognizing its strategic value.

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of shaping the future of digital reserves!

A limited number of complimentary tickets are available for early registrants-don't miss your chance to be part of this historic event! Secure your spot here.

For more information about the summit, visit the website here .

