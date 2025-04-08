Airslate And Revsparkai Join Forces To Transform RFP And Document Workflow Automation For The AI Era

airSlate-RevSparkAI strategic partnership

- John Midtbo, VP of Global Channels and Alliances at airSlateBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- airSlate, a global leader in document workflow automation, today announced a strategic partnership with RevSparkAI, an AI-centric consultancy specializing in business process transformation. The collaboration brings to market a first-of-its-kind solution that combines AI-based RFP automation with end-to-end document workflow automation in a single, unified platform.By connecting RevSparkAI's expertise in artificial intelligence and business proposal strategy--particularly through its work with SEQUESTO-with airSlate's platform for no-code document workflow automation and eSignature, the partnership addresses a long-standing challenge across organizations: the inefficiencies, delays, and fragmentation that arise when RFP development, data access, document routing, and approvals are managed across disconnected systems.SEQUESTO is an advanced AI platform purpose-built for RFP automation. It intelligently assembles proposals, enforces content governance, and streamlines collaboration among stakeholders. RevSparkAI brings deep implementation experience to the platform, having helped clients in manufacturing, professional services, government, and technology modernize their proposal workflows.airSlate complements this intelligence layer with a platform that automates the flow of data, documents, and approvals across the entire business ecosystem. From initial document creation to eSignature and archival, every step of the process is executed within a cohesive and secure environment.“Combined we have the ability to revolutionize select business problems that have plagued corporations for several decades,” said Brennon Cardone, Managing Partner at RevSparkAI.“The ability to dramatically simplify the data management, document workflow, and RFP/Proposal development time in an integrated manner is unprecedented.”With this partnership, enterprises will gain a single source of truth for managing proposal development-removing the bottlenecks that slow down operations and impact win rates. Where once proposal teams, legal departments, and sales operations were forced to manage version control, approvals, and data inputs across separate platforms, they can now execute the entire process within a single automated flow.“We believe this is a category-defining moment. No other partnership brings together the depth of AI-led RFP strategy and the breadth of end-to-end document workflow automation in a single, integrated platform,” said John Midtbo, VP of Global Channels and Alliances at airSlate.“Together with RevSparkAI, we're offering a solution that positions organizations to operate with greater speed, accuracy, and agility. It's a new blueprint for how RFPs and document-intensive processes should function in a digital-first world.”ABOUT AIRSLATEairSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million users worldwide with its document workflow and automation solutions. The company's PDF editing, eSignature workflow, and business process automation solutions empower users to digitally transform their businesses to run faster and easier. airSlate, pdfFiller, signNow, USLegal, DocHub and Instapage make up the company's portfolio of award-winning products. airSlate is backed by leading venture capitalists and corporate investors including General Catalyst, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, HighSage Ventures, UiPath Ventures and GSquared.ABOUT REVSPARKAIRevSparkAI revolutionizes business efficiency with advanced AI solutions through three transformative services: AI Advisory, AI Integration & Modernization, and Fractional Leadership, and AI-powered Platforms and Applications. Our AI Advisory services craft actionable strategies and foolproof roadmaps to unlock competitive advantages and drive long-term success. With seamless AI integration, we modernize workflows, optimize IT investments, and ensure a smooth transition from legacy systems to cutting-edge technologies. Additionally, our exclusive partnerships with top AI application providers give clients access to rigorously tested, high-impact solutions, including advanced document management workflow, AI-based RFP applications, and related AI-driven tools, ensuring innovation and measurable ROI.

