Benq Expands MA Series With New Flagship And 4K Nano Gloss Monitors For Mac Users

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) BenQ, a global display technology leader, has announced the extension of its MA Series monitors, including new flagship and 4K Nano Gloss versions designed exclusively for the Mac user experience. The expanded lineup demonstrates BenQ's commitment to providing colour-accurate, high-performance displays geared to creative professionals, hybrid workers, and content creators in the UAE and around the world.

The latest flagship additions to the MA Series, the MA270S and MA320UG, set new standards for visual precision and seamless macOS interaction.

The 27-inch MA270S features a 5K (5120×2880) resolution panel with 99% P3 wide colour gamut coverage and a 2000:1 contrast ratio, delivering superb detail reproduction and colour accuracy. Designed for designers, photographers, and video editors, the display offers pixel-perfect clarity that is comparable to native MacBook screens. The 32-inch MA320UG displays 4K resolution at 120Hz, enabling smooth motion rendering for multimedia professionals and advanced office workflows. Both models feature BenQ's unique Nano Gloss panel technology, which is designed to reduce glare while retaining rich contrast and beautiful colour depth in a variety of lighting settings.

Thunderbolt 4 enables up to 96W of power delivery, high-speed data transfer, and daisy-chain capabilities. Users may handle numerous systems with a single keyboard and mouse thanks to integrated Smart KVM support, while Display Pilot 2 software automates colour synchronisation and streamlines screen management.

BenQ now offers the MA270UP (27-inch) and MA320UP (32-inch) monitors, both with 4K (3840×2160) IPS displays and Nano Gloss finishes. These displays provide wide viewing angles, steady brightness, and beautiful colour reproduction, making them ideal for extended work hours in both professional and household settings. Single-cable USB-C connectivity delivers up to 90W of power, allowing customers to connect, charge, and display from their MacBook with a single streamlined cable. Additional HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort inputs provide more device compatibility.

The MA270UP supports VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, and the MA320UP supports VESA DisplayHDR 600, which improves contrast and dynamic range for immersive visual experiences. M-Book Mode, iDevice Colour Sync, and ICCsync are Mac-centric capabilities that automatically align display colour profiles with macOS standards, removing the need for manual calibration and assuring consistent output between the laptop and the external screen. To accommodate a variety of workstation setups, both models include ergonomic stands that allow for tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments.

“MacBook users rely on a single device for everything, from focused work and virtual meetings to entertainment and personal projects,” said Manish Bakshi Managing Director of BenQ Middle East.

“We designed the new MA Series with Mac users in mind – something that doesn't just connect, but enhances. These monitors bring true Mac colours to life with smoother motion and smarter workflows, helping users work and create with greater freedom than ever before.”

With the MA Series, we now offer both Nano Matte and Nano Gloss panel options, allowing users to choose the display that best suits their workflow, whether they prefer a reflection-free viewing experience or richer contrast and deeper blacks. Importantly, both options deliver the same seamless Mac colour-matching experience, so users can extend their MacBook screens with complete visual confidence.”

The expanded MA Series is accessible in selected global regions, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman, through authorised BenQ retailers, official BenQ UAE and approved distributors. Pricing and warranty information may vary by market.

For more information, product specifications, and availability details, visit BenQ's official Middle East website.