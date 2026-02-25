Cabinet Approves Draft Decision Prohibiting Import Of Certain Ozone-Depleting, Greenhouse Gas-Causing Substances

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, chaired today at noon the regular Cabinet meeting.

Following the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi said that the Cabinet discussed the topics listed on its agenda and approved two draft decisions by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change concerning the prohibition of the import of certain ozone-depleting and greenhouse gas-causing substances. The preparation of these two draft decisions aims to reduce emissions, protect the ozone layer, and fulfill international environmental commitments, within the framework of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's strategy to support environmental sustainability, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy.

The Cabinet also approved a draft agreement on the promotion and reciprocal protection of investments between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China; a draft air services agreement between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Republic of Mali; and a draft memorandum of understanding on cooperation in oversight and auditing between the State Audit Bureau of Qatar and the Central Auditing Organization of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The Cabinet concluded its meeting by reviewing three reports and taking the appropriate decisions regarding them. These included the annual report on the results of the Anti-Concealment Committee's work for 2025, a report on the outcomes of participation in the Seventh Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) (Nairobi - December 2025), and a report on the outcomes of participation in the 117th ministerial-level session of the Economic and Social Council (Cairo - February 2026).