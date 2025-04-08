Part Analytics To Exhibit At Gartner® Supply Chain Symposium/Xpotm 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AI-Powered Direct Materials Sourcing Platform Provider to Join Premier Supply Chain Conference

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Part Analytics, a leading provider of engineering and sourcing solutions for electronics manufacturers, today announced its participation at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/XpoTM 2025, taking place May 5-7 at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The event brings together supply chain leaders, innovators, and industry experts to explore trends and insights shaping the future of global supply chains. Part Analytics will showcase how its innovative platform transforms design, sourcing, and supply chain operations by providing unmatched visibility, intelligent analytics-driven sourcing decisions, proactive risk mitigation, and significant cost savings for electronics manufacturers.

In January 2025, Part Analytics was acquired by Altium, a global leader in electronics design and lifecycle management solutions. This acquisition marks an exciting milestone, combining Part Analytics' robust sourcing and supply management capabilities with Altium's comprehensive electronics lifecycle ecosystem.

Jithendra Palasagaram, Founder of Part Analytics and Senior Director of Supply Chain at Altium, commented:“We're thrilled to exhibit at Gartner's premier supply chain event. We believe this is an excellent opportunity to demonstrate our continued commitment to innovation in electronics supply chain management and share our vision for the exciting synergies resulting from our acquisition by Altium. Attendees will learn firsthand how these enhancements significantly elevate electronics sourcing and supply management.”

Attendees of the Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo can experience live demonstrations of Part Analytics' capabilities, including Multilevel BOM management, advanced bid analysis and awards automation for components sourcing, and enterprise-wide spend analytics featuring duplicate item identification, public pricing benchmarking, and alternate-based savings alerts.

Part Analytics will be exhibiting in the Procurement and Risk Management Solution Village of the conference, at booth # 1121. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Part Analytics team during the event, attendees are encouraged to book in advance. For more details and to schedule a meeting, visit Part Analytics at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium .

GARTNER and Symposium/XpoTM are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Part Analytics

Part Analytics is an AI-powered supply management platform that redefines sourcing and supply chain collaboration for the electronics manufacturing industry. Built by engineering and sourcing professionals for their peers, the platform centralizes critical spend and supply data to provide total supply chain visibility at the Tier II+ supplier level, streamline BOM & parts management, and automate sourcing processes-empowering organizations to build supply chain resilience, accelerate product development, and enhance gross margins. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and SMBs alike, Part Analytics transforms complex product lifecycles into seamless, data-driven processes that drive efficiencies and cost savings at every stage. For more information about Part Analytics, visit

