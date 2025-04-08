Azerbaijan, Pakistan Discuss Key Investment Projects During Economy Minister's Visit

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

During his visit to Islamabad on April 8, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Cabbarov engaged in high-level discussions with Pakistani officials on major investment projects and memorandums of understanding between the two countries, Azernews reports.

The talks were led by Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, who met with Minister Jabbarov and his delegation.

The two sides focused on accelerating key initiatives and expediting the implementation of critical investment projects. Both Azerbaijan and Pakistan expressed their commitment to fast-tracking these endeavors, signaling a strengthened economic partnership between the two nations.

This meeting marks a significant step forward in enhancing bilateral relations, particularly in the areas of economic cooperation and investment, with both countries determined to bring their joint initiatives to fruition swiftly.