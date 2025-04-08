403
Japan, Egypt Vow Close Coop. On Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 8 (KUNA) -- Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty affirmed on Tuesday they would continue to work together to restore calm, improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza and realize peace and stability in the region in the medium-to-long term, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.
During their 35-minute telephone conversation, Abdelatty explained the Gaza reconstruction plan led by Egypt, and in response, Iwaya expressed his appreciation for the important move by the Arab countries in presenting a unified plan to the international community, the ministry said in a press release. In addition, Iwaya confirmed that Japan would deepen discussions on the future cooperation.
Iwaya also expressed regret that the Israeli military operation had resumed throughout Gaza, resulting in many casualties, including civilians. "Japan had been strongly urging all parties concerned to return to negotiations and work in good faith towards the continuation of the ceasefire agreement," he said. While showing gratitude toward the tireless diplomatic efforts by the mediating countries; including Egypt, Iwaya vowed Japan's continued support to such efforts. (end)
