Ukraine, US Sign Memorandum On Economic Partnership Agreement Svyrydenko


2025-04-18 12:06:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Thursday, April 17, Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum confirming their common desire to conclude a mutually beneficial economic partnership agreement between the two countries.

Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Yulia Svyrydenko, said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Today, we took a step towards a joint Economic Partnership Agreement with the United States. Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum that testifies to the constructive joint work of our teams and the intention to finalize and conclude an agreement that will benefit our peoples," she said.

Svyrydenko noted that preparations were currently underway to create an Investment Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine.

"A respective agreement will open up opportunities for significant investments, modernization of infrastructure, and mutually beneficial partnership between Ukraine and the United States -- it is with this goal that the teams are working on the document,” Svyrydenko said.

She stressed that the text of the agreement still needed to be finalized and signed. "And then it will be ratified by parliaments," she said.

Svyrydenko also thanked the Ukrainian and American technical teams "for their professional, constructive and fast work."

Read also: Minerals deal talks progressing – Zelensky

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected the U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal to be signed next week.

Photo credit: Yulia Svyrydenko / Facebook

