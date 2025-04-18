Ukraine's Mod Discusses Military Aid With U.S. Congressional Delegation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Serhiy Boyev, met with a bipartisan delegation of the U.S. Congress to brief them on the current situation in Ukraine and the paths toward achieving peace.

“Ukraine is committed to achieving a just and lasting peace, but Russia continues to kill Ukrainian citizens. Ukraine needs more defense assets, with air defense systems being the top priority. American assistance in this regard is critically important,” emphasized Sergiy Boyev.

He briefed the representatives of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), who accompanied the congressional delegation, on a list of American defense products that Ukraine currently needs. Additionally, Boyev outlined mechanisms for cooperation between Ukrainian and U.S. defense companies, including the establishment of joint ventures in partner countries.

The Deputy Minister stressed that American military aid is needed primarily to protect civilian lives, settlements, critical infrastructure, and to stabilize the situation on the front lines.

“Only strength on the battlefield can secure a strong stance at the negotiating table. Achieving a just peace is our primary objective today,” he concluded.

As Ukrinform previously reported, members of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format) have agreed to sign contracts with defense manufacturers and expedite the delivery of military aid.

