Harshvardhan Reveals Heart-Melting Reason Why ‘Deewaniyat’ Team’S Working With Him

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane shared some glimpses from the muhurat puja of his upcoming film"Deewaniyat" and revealed a heart-melting reason as to why the film's team wanted to work with him.

Taking to Instagram, Harshvardhan shared a glimpse of himself posing with director Milap Zaveri and the producers. He then shared a picture from the Ganapati puja ahead of the shoot.

“Am working with them because they are very talented, humble and passionate....but they are working with me because you guys bought tickets for SanamTeri Kasam... So i want to thank... YOU,” Harshvardhan wrote.

It was on April 17, when it was announced that the shooting of“Deewaniyat” starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa began in Mumbai.

Harshvardhan said:“There's something very grounded and sincere about this film. It's a pleasure to be working with Sonam, and Milap Zaveri has crafted a story that hits you emotionally.”

Touted as a music-driven love story, Deewaniyat brings together a fresh cast and a creative team that combines new energy with seasoned experience.

Speaking ahead of the shoot, director Milap said:“This is a film about love in its most intense and honest form. Harsh and Sonam complement each other beautifully on screen.

The first schedule of the film will be shot entirely in Mumbai. It was on February 14, when the film was announced.

Helmed by Zaveri, and co-written by Mushtaq Shiekh,“Deewaniyat” promises to bring an epic tale of passion and heartbreak to the big screen.

Upon the announcement in February, Milap had said:”Deewaniyat is one of the most powerful and heartbreaking love stories I've written along with Mushtaq Shiekh. It has the madness of love.”

The filmmaker said that he is excited to be directing Harshvardhan Rane, whom he tagged as a“great talent and a wonderful person”.

Harshvardhan, whose re-release of the film“Sanam Teri Kasam” created a tizzy once again, had said that he is grateful to the audience for the overwhelming love they have given him for the movie.