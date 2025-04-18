IANS INTERVIEW: Rekha Gupta Shares Blueprint For Delhi’S ‘Revival’, Yamuna Clean-Up; Warns Schools Over Fee Hike

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has shared her government's roadmap for containing the city's air pollution, cleaning the Yamuna River, and also shed light on an 'imminent' harsh regulation, aimed at clipping the wings of private schools for flouting the norms.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the Delhi Chief Minister came down heavily on the previous AAP dispensation for turning the city into a mess, tore into West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for Waqf violence and also taunted the Gandhis for corruption linked to National Herald.

Below is the full interview:

IANS: Several complaints have been filed by parents about the arbitrary fee hike by privately-run schools. How will you address it, and how will you ensure that wards and their parents don't suffer due to the overbearing attitude of schools?

Rekha Gupta: Our government maintains a zero-tolerance approach against any arbitrary fee hike by private schools. Any kind of harassment of teachers and students won't be tolerated, and those engaging in such practices will have to pay a heavy price.

There is a system of education in Delhi which has to be followed by all, and they will have to adhere to the rules and regulations.

We have issued a show-cause notice to those schools against whom we have received complaints. They have been told in no uncertain terms that such behaviour is unacceptable, and they may also face derecognition.

Our government is in the process of bringing a strong law against such malpractices. All schools will have to abide by the law, failing which they may also lose the right to operate a school in the city.

IANS: When you met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time, after becoming Delhi Chief Minister, what was his reaction? Did he give any mantra of good governance?

Rekha Gupta: PM Modi congratulated me, gave his blessings and also extended heartfelt greetings for my tenure. His support means a lot to me. He said that Delhi is the nation's capital, and its growth path can't be different from the rest of the country.

I am grateful that I have had the privilege of working with him for the city's development.

IANS: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has charge-sheeted the Gandhis. What is your view on this? Also, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has maintained silence on this. How do you see this?

Rekha Gupta: Arvind Kejriwal's politics is based on a strategy of what suits him. He can associate himself with any ideology, then break ranks and can again rework ties.

He can swear in the name of the children and then again make a U-turn.

But one has to pay for their deeds. Whatever the Gandhi Parivar has done in the National Herald, they will have to be accountable for this.

IANS: Bengal is in the grip of violence after the passage of the Waqf Act. Does it show the Mamata government's failure? Has she failed to live up to expectations?

Rekha Gupta: This is very shameful. If the state is caught up in violence against a particular community and the Chief Minister herself is being seen appeasing a certain section, leading to the furthering of communal divide, this shows her failure.

For a woman Chief Minister, there can't be a bigger shame than this.

IANS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a high-level meeting on the Yamuna river clean-up, and you were also part of that meeting. What steps will your government take, particularly regarding Chhath Puja?

Rekha Gupta: There was a wide-ranging discussion on all issues related to the Yamuna River, including its cleaning from Yamunotri (its origin) to Prayagraj. A broad plan is being worked out to achieve this objective.

IANS: Opposition claims that Delhi has been facing power outages since your government came to power. They are also posting images of candlelight dinners to take a swipe at the government. Your take on this?

Rekha Gupta: Let them enjoy their candlelight dinners. They are good storytellers as well as story-makers.

Story-making is their speciality, and they are doing it to gain public attention.

There is no power crisis in the city. People are satisfied with our governance. We haven't received any complaints from people.

IANS: Delhi continues to grapple with high levels of air pollution. The situation is so alarming that it was also pointed out by a Union Minister.

Rekha Gupta: There is no denying the fact that Delhi remains saddled with high levels of pollution. It's because of the fact that previous governments didn't take steps to alleviate the situation.

Our government hasn't completed two months yet. We are committed to restoring the city's air quality and greenery. We will work towards controlling vehicular pollution and promoting the usage of electric vehicles.

Our government's approach is very different from previous ones. Previous dispensations tried to find a quick-fix solution, but we are working on an elaborate yearly plan to control this menace.

Our yearly plan will focus on the deployment of sprinklers round the year to settle dust particles and control vehicular emissions by encouraging people to migrate to electric vehicles.

IANS: Arvind Kejriwal had repeated run-ins with the bureaucrats. Now, you will have to work with the same team. How will you address it?

Rekha Gupta: Bureaucrats and officials also want to work. It depends on the head of government on how to allocate responsibility and extract work from them. In the previous government, both the Delhi L-G and the Centre were supportive, but the rulers had a habit of shifting blame rather than taking onus.

IANS: Recently, you and Rahul Gandhi were seen on the same stage, the video of which also circulated on social media. He, however, looked uncomfortable. What do you have to say about this?

Rekha Gupta: Everybody has a nature of their own. The nation is well aware of it. As Delhi's Chief Minister, it's my responsibility to honour and respect everybody, so I did it.

IANS: It's your first tenure as Delhi Chief Minister? What are your top priorities and challenges?

Rekha Gupta: Challenges are many, ranging from broken roads, overflowing gutters and poor drainage, as well as the sewerage system.

The previous government turned the national capital into a mess and brought it to the brink of collapse. Our government has taken up the task of putting the city back on the fast growth track and also restoring its glory, which it once stood for.