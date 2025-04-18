Russian Forces Attack Kharkiv With Cluster Munitions, At Least 26 People Injured
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"According to preliminary information, the strikes on Kharkiv were carried out with ballistic missiles equipped with cluster munitions. That is why the affected areas are so extensive," he wrote.
He also added that according to preliminary information, 15 apartment buildings were damaged in the attack.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment