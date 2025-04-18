Russian Forces Attack Kharkiv With Cluster Munitions, At Least 26 People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) One person was killed and 26 others were injured, including a young child, in a Russian missile strike on Kharkiv.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"According to preliminary information, the strikes on Kharkiv were carried out with ballistic missiles equipped with cluster munitions. That is why the affected areas are so extensive," he wrote.

He also added that according to preliminary information, 15 apartment buildings were damaged in the attack.