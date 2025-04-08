Merck Foundation Chief Executive Officer (CEO) And First Ladies Of Africa Jointly Announce Winners Of ‘More Than A Mother’ And ‘Diabetes & Hypertension’ Song Awards 2023

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, in partnership with the First Ladies of African and Asian Countries, announces the 2025 Call for Applications for two Merck Foundation SONG Awards - apply now at ...



Merck Foundation Song Awards“More Than a Mother” to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, Stopping GBV and/ or Women Empowerment, Merck Foundation Song Awards“Diabetes and Hypertension” to promote healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention of Diabetes and Hypertension and healthy lifestyle promotion in Africa.

Merck Foundation ( ) , the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, in partnership with the African First Ladies , announced the winners of Merck Foundation's Song Awards 2023 under two themes - “More Than a Mother” and “Diabetes and Hypertension.”

The awards were announced by Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck Foundation 'More Than a Mother' campaign, together with African First Ladies , who are also the Ambassadors of Merck Foundation 'More Than a Mother' campaign.



Senator Dr. Kelej said,“I feel so elated to announce the winners of Merck Foundation's“More Than a Mother” and“Diabetes and Hypertension” Song Awards in partnership with my dear sisters, African First Ladies, who are also the Ambassadors of“Merck Foundation More Than a Mother”. I congratulate and applaud our 13 talented winners.

Songs are a powerful medium for addressing and influencing social and health issues across Africa. This year's entries were exceptional, with lyrics that effectively conveyed impactful messages, sparking meaningful thought and dialogue within communities.”

The theme of “More Than a Mother” Song Awards was to raise awareness on any of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, Stopping GBV and/or Women Empowerment at all levels and the theme of “Diabetes and Hypertension” Song Awards was to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension in the African countries.

Senator Rasha added,“I have always believed that music and art have the power to evoke emotions, which in turn inspire engagement and action. This belief led us to introduce our Song Awards in 2019. To date, we have celebrated close to 50 winners.

Moreover, we have produced over 30 songs and music videos to address many critical and sensitive issues across Africa.”

Here is the list of Merck Foundation 'More Than a Mother' Song Awards 2023 winners:

English Language

Kobusinge Jackline, UGANDA - FIRST POSITION

Theme: Women Empowerment

Mark Wamono Mulwanyi, UGANDA - SECOND POSITION

Theme: Women Empowerment and GBV

Aobakwe Senokwanyana, SOUTH AFRICA - THIRD POSITION

Theme: GBV

French Language

VITA NKANZA Dep's, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO - FIRST POSITION

Theme: Child Marriage

Alain Oyono, SENEGAL - SECOND POSITION

Theme: FGM

MASSANGA MARCELIN JOWANE, CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - THIRD POSITION

Theme: FGM

Ndifonka Nde, CAMEROON - THIRD POSITION

Theme: FGM

Bouanga Kaba Paterne Lyonel, CONGO BR - THIRD POSITION

Theme: GBV and FGM

WANA-BONAH Romuald Euvral Evlin, CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - THIRD POSITION

Theme: Women Empowerment

Dangawana Mogoto Samuel, CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - THIRD POSITION

Theme: GBV and FGM



Here is the list of winners of Merck Foundation 'Diabetes&Hypertension' Song Awards 2023:

FIRST POSITION:

Johannes Medard Tairo, TANZANIA - FIRST POSITION

Theme: Diabetes&Hypertension (English)

Schela MUTAKA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO - SECOND POSITION

Theme: Diabetes&Hypertension (French)

Dennis Kimani Wanjiku, KENYA - THIRD POSITION

Theme: Diabetes&Hypertension (English)



Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej further added,“I would also like to announce the Call for Applications for the 2025 Edition of the two Merck Foundation Song Awards 'More Than a Mother' and 'Diabetes&Hypertension', in partnership with First Ladies of Africa and Asia .

“I invite entries from all Singers, Musicians and young talents, to contribute towards making a difference in society with their inspiring songs with strong and relevant messages about critical and sensitive issues we face in our continent. Be the voice of the voiceless, break the silence and let's all join hands to create a cultural shift”, Senator Kelej added .

Details of Merck Foundation SONG Awards 2025:

1. Merck Foundation Song Awards 2025“More Than a Mother”

Theme for the awards: Address one or more of the following social issues: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, Stopping GBV and /or Women Empowerment.

Who can apply: All Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a song with the aim to address one or more of the above-mentioned social issues.

Categories: ENGLISH, FRENCH, PORTUGUESE, AND LOCAL LANGUAGE

Submission deadline: 30th September 2025.

2. Merck Foundation SONG Awards 2025“Diabetes&Hypertension”

Theme for the awards: Promote healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Who can apply: All Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a song with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Categories: ENGLISH, FRENCH, PORTUGUESE, AND LOCAL LANGUAGE

Submission deadline: 30th October 2025.

