Woodwick® Introduces The Precious Metals Collection: A Tribute To Nature's Rarest Elements

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Blending opulent aesthetics with immersive fragrance compositions, each candle in the Precious Metals Collection embodies the essence of gold, silver, bronze and other coveted materials. Thoughtfully designed vessels with radiant metallic packaging reflect the unique fragrance within, creating an artful balance of design and scent grounded in nature's intrinsic splendor.

"With the Precious Metals Collection, we set out to capture the richness and allure of nature's rarest minerals – not only through evocative fragrance but also through striking design," said Sydney Starke, Marketing Lead of WoodWick. "From the signature crackle of our wooden wicks to the beautifully modern metallic jars, each candle is crafted to enhance the home both visually and sensorially."

Each candle features WoodWick's patented Pluswick® technology, which creates a distinctive crackling sound reminiscent of a cozy fireside. The organic-shaped vessels are designed to amplify the acoustics of the wood-burning flame, while the modern wood grain lids and nature-inspired scents bring an elevated aesthetic to every space.

The collection introduces eight captivating fragrances, each inspired by the essence of precious metals:



Sparkling Pomelo (Champagne Finish): Scents of pink pepper, juicy lychee, and sparkling aldehydes bring this fragrance to life.

Marine Amber (Bronze Finish): Scents of blue sea salt, cedarwood, and pearl crystals swirl together, tumbled smooth by years of rushing currents.

Volcanic Orris (Copper Finish) : At the base of a volcano, mineral-rich soil brings forth new life. Lush fragrance notes of pear, orris, and sandalwood herald renewed growth.

Shimmering Spice (Gold Finish) : Saffron, a spice even more valuable than gold, offers its olfactive shimmer to this fragrance, with notes of bronzed leather and smoked woods deepening the blend.

Rosa D'Oro (Rose Gold Finish) : Rose gold is widely beloved for its subtle, unassuming elegance. Fragrance notes of damask rose, warm oud, and ambery labdanum heighten the allure of this lush scent.

Candescent Coast (Silver Finish) : Bright marine notes mingle with scents of white teak and moss to channel a subtle coastal fragrance.

Melanite Mist (Gunmetal Finish) : Formed deep beneath the earth, this glimmering mineral rapidly cools once it reaches the surface, greeted by scents of misty aldehydes and rain on rock moss at the end of its journey. Cypress Ore (Warm Nickel Finish) : Over thousands of years, cypress tree resin forms into beautiful amber. Warm scents of lavender and blonde woods balance the cypress notes in this time-transcending fragrance.

Availability

The Precious Metals Collection is available in medium hourglass jars for $24.99 and can be purchased at WoodWick and in Yankee Candle stores beginning today, and on Amazon in late 2025.

