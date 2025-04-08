RISE Announces New Name For Flagship Summit On Sdoh

RISE is proud to introduce that its annual Summit on SDoH has been reimagined with a new name: RISE Healthy Communities.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past decade, RISE has been on a mission to make health care more inclusive, holistic, and impactful for everyone, regardless of gender, race, income, or education. Our goal has been to ensure that all individuals have the opportunity to lead healthier lives by integrating physical, mental, emotional, and social needs into comprehensive care models, thereby fostering healthier individuals and stronger communities.

The movement began with a clear objective: to help health plans understand and address not only their members' health conditions but also the underlying social determinants of health. Recognizing the value in all stakeholders having a seat at the table to all row in the same direction, our events have grown to expand across the ecosystem and served as a unifying force, bringing together diverse voices from health care, government, and community organizations.

Through both in-person and virtual connections, we have explored effective strategies for creating, measuring, and sustaining programs that drive lasting change.

We are excited to announce that our conference has been reimagined and will now be known as RISE Healthy Communities. This new name reflects our unwavering commitment, hand-in-hand with those doing the work on the ground, to meet people where they are regardless of the landscape. Together, we will continue the work to build healthier, whole-person communities.

As we embark on this next chapter, we invite you to join us in looking forward to our 10th anniversary in 2026. Together, we can continue to drive meaningful changes in the health care landscape.

About RISE

RISE is the premier community for health care professionals in the managed care space, recognized industrywide as the number one resource for all things Medicare Advantage. Offering 30+ conferences annually focused on timely topics and ample networking opportunities for established and emerging leaders, we pride ourselves on consistently delivering a world-class conference experience dedicated to career advancement and industry intelligence. Through cutting-edge conferences, online courses, and customized training, RISE provides professionals with industry insights and critical information they need to stay ahead of the curve.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease. For further information, visit .

SOURCE RISE

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED