Special Olympics Bharat Concludes National Roller Skating Championship In Ludhiana

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) The five-day Men's and Women's National Roller Skating Championship came to a conclusion at Leisure Valley Skating Ring in Ludhiana with Andhra Pradesh emerging as the top state with 18 medals.

Organised by the Punjab chapter of Special Olympics Bharat, the tournament was a part of the preparations for the Special Olympics World Summer Games 2027 and served as a platform to promote awareness and create high-level opportunities for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

The tournament was graced by several special dignitaries as chief guests including Sanjeev Arora, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Himanshu Jain, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana.

Representing 20 states, 110 athletes, comprising 47 female and 63 male athletes, took part across eight sporting disciplines - 30m Straight, 30m Slalom, 100m, 300m, 500m, 1000m, Relay 2x200 and Relay 2x100. Around 60 coaches, volunteers and resource personnel also participated in making the event a huge success.

The athletes from Andhra Pradesh performed well to win 6 gold, 5 silver and 7 bronze medals. Meanwhile, Goa (4 gold, 4 silver, 7 bronze) and Haryana (7 gold, 5 silver, 3 bronze) followed up with 15 medals each while Gujarat earned 14 medals (3 gold, 5 silver, 6 bronze).

Mallika Nadda, president of Special Olympics Bharat, applauded the event, stating, "We are elated to have concluded the 2025 National Roller Skating Championship at Ludhiana, Punjab. This championship is not just about competition - it's about inclusion, dignity and recognising the immense potential within every athlete. It's about welcoming everyone, celebrating each athlete's worth and shining a spotlight on the amazing talents that often go unnoticed.

"Together, we're tearing down walls and building ramps - so everyone can roll forward with confidence and pride. Thank you to every athlete, coach, volunteer and family member and especially Paramjeet Sachdeva, Area Director, SO Bharat - Punjab, your passion fuels this movement. Let's keep rolling toward a world where everyone belongs. With this tournament, we kickstart our preparations for the 2027 Special Olympics World Summer Games."

States with most medals:

1) Andhra Pradesh - 18 (6 gold, 5 silver, 7 bronze)

2) Goa - 15 (4 gold, 4 silver, 7 bronze)

3) Haryana - 15 (7 gold, 5 silver, 3 bronze)

4) Gujarat - 14 (3 gold, 5 silver, 6 bronze)

5) Punjab - 13 (6 gold, 4 silver, 3 bronze)

6) Chandigarh - 11 (5 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze)

7) Delhi - 11 (6 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze)

8) Himachal Pradesh - 11 (4 gold, 2 silver, 5 bronze)

9) Maharashtra - 11 (3 gold, 3 silver, 5 bronze)

10) Kerala - 8 (1 gold, 5 silver, 2 bronze)