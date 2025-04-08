Zurich Outraged By Giant FCZ Graffiti On Historic Wall

MENAFN - Swissinfo) For years the streets of Zurich have been a playground for fans of Swiss football club FC Zürich (FCZ), who leave their mark in the form of stickers, tags and graffiti. However, things really kicked off after a giant tag recently appeared on the listed wall of the Lindenhof. This content was published on April 8, 2025 - 09:27 3 minutes RTS

The three blue letters“FCZ” now stretch across this archaeological site dating from Celtic times, visible from the banks of the Limmat. The graffiti appeared last week and provoked outrage from the authorities. Filippo Leutenegger, the city councillor responsible for sports, expressed his dismay to TeleZüriExternal link :“Such a beautiful city. Such primitive graffiti.”

The city authorities have lodged a complaint and plan to remove the tag in the next few days, using a specialist company.

Club president Ancillo Canepa reacted in a videoExternal link by calling for an end to these acts, although he made no specific mention of the Lindenhof tag. He referred to the numerous cleaning bills recently received by the club from property owners but said the club, which plays in the top Swiss Super League, had not paid them.

The worst affected areas are District 3 and 4, on the way to the Letzigrund stadium. No surface has been spared: façades, street furniture, everything. The annual cost of cleaning is estimated at CHF2.6 million ($3 million) for the city and private owners.

