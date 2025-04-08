Parimatch Introduces Cricketempire: Tap Into Fast Wins And Big Rewards

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India The news era for cricket fans begins today. Parimatch, the #1 global gaming platform, is excited to announce the launch of CricketEmpire -the world's first cricket-themed clicker game on Telegram. This is your chance to turn your passion for cricket into real rewards, fast.

Parimatch Introduces Cricket Empire: Tap into Fast Wins and Big Rewards

What Is CricketEmpire

In CricketEmpire you can take on the role of a cricket team CEO. Build your own Cricket Empire, recruit your dream team, and trade players on a lively marketplace-all with just a single tap.

But here's the best part: as you build your Empire and compete in state and country tournaments, you're earning PM Coins-an in-game currency that can be converted into real cash, crypto, or exclusive bonuses on Parimatch platform.

How to Get Started

Joining the game is as easy as a tap! All you need is a Telegram account. After that- with no extra efforts-you're on the fast track to the fun and rewards. Every activity in the game-whether it's making trades, competing in tournaments, or completing quests-earns you PM Coins. The more active you are, the more coins you'll accumulate, and redeem for real prizes.

Why You Can't Miss CricketEmpire

CricketEmpire is the perfect choice for players seeking fast, big rewards-the more you play, the more you win. From signed merchandise by cricket legends to cash and luxury cars, there are generous prizes up for grabs. Players can also compete in exclusive private tournaments with popular influencers for a chance to win even bigger rewards up to USDT 10,000.

Why Joining Before the IPL is Essential

CricketEmpire is live on Telegram, with players already earning PM Coins. Join the game before the IPL, where the stakes and winnings will skyrocket. The big money drop of USDT 500,000 is set to arrive just before the tournament. Hurry up to get the biggest amount of points! Jump into the game right now, collect points, and make the most out of the Cricket League season!