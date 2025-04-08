TV Anchors Who Went Viral For On-Air Proposal Get Married Drop 'Breaking News' At Ceremony
The bride's custom sweetheart gown shimmered with sequins and pearl appliqué.“She looked so gorgeous, and she was smiling and waving to everyone. I just couldn't take my eyes off her. That was definitely something I'll remember forever,” Nagel said.“I don't think I was crying, crying during the ceremony, but there were a lot of moments where I was holding back tears," he added.
"It was just like a whirlwind of emotions. I didn't expect myself to get so emotional up there, but then I became a crying wreck," Nicholson saidBreaking News During the Ceremony
At their wedding, the two journalists shared some breaking news: the bride had received a new job offer, and her final day at the Chattanooga station would be April 28. Soon, they would embark on a cross-country road trip as Nicholson prepared to start her new role as a morning anchor at KBAK in Bakersfield, Calif.
Now, the newlyweds are embracing married life and eagerly looking forward to starting a family.'The Proposal Guy'
Nagel, a 31-year-old reporter at Local 3 News, says he's often recognized as“the proposal guy” when people see him in town after the couple's TikTok on-air proposal video was viewed more than 1.3 million times.
While recording promos in August 2023, Nicholson was caught off guard when producers slipped in a surprise script written by Nagel and displayed it on the teleprompter. As Nicholson read aloud,“Coming up now we have the story of two young journalists who just so happened to find love in the same industry,” a photo of the couple appeared on the screen. Moments later, Nagel stepped in, holding a bouquet of roses, dropped to one knee, and proposed.
