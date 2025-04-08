Srinagar Stadiums Crumble, Downtown Athletes Struggle

Players from various disciplines - including cricket, football, and athletics - say they are being made to pay for using facilities that are nowhere near fit for professional or even amateur-level practice. The situation, they allege, is getting worse with every passing season, despite the council's tall claims of reviving sports infrastructure in Kashmir.

The Khwaja Naqshband Stadium in Radpora has become a symbol of this alarming decay. Locals and sportspersons alike say the stadium is in a“terrible state” and barely functional. The ground often remains waterlogged for days after even a brief spell of rain, while the floodlights, essential for evening and night matches, have remained non-functional for months.

“The lights are defunct and the authorities claim that the generator is not working,” said Irfan Mushtaq, a local athlete.“Is this a justified excuse?” he questioned.“We are passionate about our sport, but these basic shortcomings are killing that passion.”

Another athlete, Umar Khan, expressed frustration over the fee being charged from players while the ground, he said, continues to deteriorate.“We are being charged for entry, but there's nothing we're getting in return. The pavilion built just a few years ago is falling apart. It had turned into a hotspot for drug addicts. Thankfully, with intervention from authorities, that menace was controlled,” he said.

Umar also pointed to the frequent waterlogging of the stadium.“A few drops of rain and the entire ground is drenched. It's a sad state of affairs,” he lamented.

While athletes and locals continue to raise concerns, the Sports Council maintains that the situation is not as bleak as it's being portrayed. Shafqat Shafi, the manager of Downtown Stadium, dismissed many of the allegations as exaggerated.

“Thousands of youth come here to play cricket and football. The claims of mismanagement are not entirely true,” he said. On the issue of lighting at Khwaja Naqshband Stadium, he admitted that the generator had been out of order but insisted that the issue has been forwarded to higher authorities.

Shafi also responded to criticism regarding the stadium fee.“Some players want to play for free. But there's a proper fee structure now, and times have changed. Everything is being systematized. Earlier, people would just walk in and play without any discipline or structure. That can't happen anymore,” he said.

Regarding the issue of waterlogging, Shafi blamed the region's geography.“The Khwaja Naqshband Stadium is at a lower level. Kashmir has a high water table, and rainwater easily accumulates. But athletes are least interested in science and geography - they're only concerned about the game,” he remarked.

He further claimed that conditions would improve in the coming weeks as temperatures rise.“Winter has just passed. With summer approaching and grass growing, we will soon make these grounds look like lush carpets,” he said. When asked about the demand for earth-filling the ground to prevent waterlogging, he responded that it was not a feasible solution at the moment.

While Shafi pointed to the successful hosting of day and night matches at Gani Memorial Stadium as a sign of improvement, many athletes feel that selective maintenance is being done.

An official working closely with the management, who requested anonymity, admitted that there is a lack of seriousness when it comes to the upkeep of Downtown stadiums.“There's a step-motherly treatment when it comes to stadiums in the old city,” he said.

Players have also urged authorities to take note of the poor condition of other stadiums in the area, including Chinkral Mohalla Stadium, Bota Chawni Stadium, Lal Bazar Stadium, Waris Khan Stadium, and even the Gani Memorial Stadium, which they say, too, suffers from irregular maintenance.

Despite all the concerns, Shafqat Shafi remains optimistic.“Wait for a few days. With ongoing maintenance work, soon there won't be enough space to book slots - that's how many people will come to play,” he said.

