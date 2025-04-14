Global Fight Against Child Malnutrition Falters As US Funding Plummets

MENAFN - AzerNews) Global efforts to fight severe malnutrition are in jeopardy as critical funding-especially from the United States-rapidly declines, international aid groups warn.

This financial crisis threatens the lives of millions of children, potentially leading to a surge in child mortality if emergency support isn't secured.

Adeline Lescanne, head of the French company Nutriset, which produces Plumpy'Nut-a vital peanut-based therapeutic food-revealed that thousands of orders have been canceled after a steep funding cut from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). Plumpy'Nut has been a key treatment for acute malnutrition since 1999, and Nutriset supplies around half of the global demand.

UNICEF warns that without swift action, more than 2.4 million children may lose access to this crucial nutritional aid by the end of 2025. Current stockpiles are dwindling, and over 2,300 clinics and 28,000 mobile units may shut down or drastically reduce services.

The U.S. plays a pivotal role in global aid. In 2024 alone, it contributed 33% of the World Food Programme's budget, 16% of UNICEF's, and 14% of the World Health Organization's, making it the largest single donor.

Action Against Hunger's spokesperson Léa Follet said the group has been forced to suspend treatment for malnourished children due to the funding gap, despite aiding over 229,000 children under five just last year.

Other NGOs like Solidarités International have also been forced to halt programs in countries such as Mozambique and Yemen, with many more preparing for reductions as funding dries up.

While the World Bank has said $13 billion annually is needed for a decade to truly tackle malnutrition, a recent summit in Paris only garnered $27.55 billion in pledges over four years-falling far short of what's needed.

