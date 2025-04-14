AFU Destroy Two Howitzers And Self-Propelled Artillery Systems In Donetsk Region Using Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Drone operators of the Ivan Franko Group unit in the Donetsk region destroyed two D-30 howitzers and a self-propelled artillery unit of the Russian invaders in one day, and hit several enemy Ural trucks.

The Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops reported this in Telegram , posting a video of their combat work, Ukrinform reports.

Video: Ivan Franko Group telegram page

It is noted that the Russians hid their self-propelled artillery system under the trees between abandoned residential buildings, but aerial reconnaissance spotted it. The defenders' kamikaze drone hit the artillery unit, after which the ammunition detonated and an explosion occurred.

War update: 117 clashes on frontline, fighting insector most intense

As for the enemy howitzers, the defenders destroyed them by hitting the breech.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Pokrovsk sector, fighters of the Predators of the Heights battalion destroyed a Russian T-72 Ural tank using a Nemesis bomber drone.

Photo credit: sayed