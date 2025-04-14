Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Troops Hit Russian Tank With Javelin In Donetsk Region

2025-04-14 12:15:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the 141st Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully destroyed a Russian tank using a Javelin anti-tank missile system, as the enemy attempted to breach Ukrainian defenses in the Pokrovsk sector.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced on Telegra by the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Troops.

“In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attempted an assault on the defensive positions of one of our units,” the statement reads.

According to the military, a Russian tank tried to break through the Ukrainian fortifications, but troops from the rifle battalion quickly altered its plans.

The first strike came from a Javelin anti-tank missile, hitting the turret of the enemy tank. After that, a Vampire heavy drone finished the job.

“For the tank and its crew, it ended fatally,” the military noted.

Read also: Russian army loses another 1,220 troops in Ukraine over past day

Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 2,045 units of armored vehicles and 931 Russian tanks, according to official figures.

