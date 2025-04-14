Ukrainian Troops Hit Russian Tank With Javelin In Donetsk Region
As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced on Telegra by the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Troops.
“In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attempted an assault on the defensive positions of one of our units,” the statement reads.
According to the military, a Russian tank tried to break through the Ukrainian fortifications, but troops from the rifle battalion quickly altered its plans.
The first strike came from a Javelin anti-tank missile, hitting the turret of the enemy tank. After that, a Vampire heavy drone finished the job.
“For the tank and its crew, it ended fatally,” the military noted.Read also: Russian army loses another 1,220 troops in Ukraine over past day
Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 2,045 units of armored vehicles and 931 Russian tanks, according to official figures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment