Three Terrorists Killed In NW Pakistan

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (NNN-APP) – Three terrorists were killed, during an operation in Pakistan's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the police said, yesterday.

The operation was conducted late Saturday night, in the Lakki Marwat district, on the reported presence of terrorists in the area, the KP Police said in a statement.

The police said, security forces, assisted by local peace committees and the Counter Terrorism Department, effectively engaged the militants' hideout and, after an intense exchange of fire, killed the three terrorists.

The province has witnessed sporadic incidents of militant violence in recent months, and authorities have intensified operations to prevent terrorist activities.– NNN-APP