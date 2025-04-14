Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Three Terrorists Killed In NW Pakistan

Three Terrorists Killed In NW Pakistan


2025-04-14 12:14:59
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (NNN-APP) – Three terrorists were killed, during an operation in Pakistan's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the police said, yesterday.

The operation was conducted late Saturday night, in the Lakki Marwat district, on the reported presence of terrorists in the area, the KP Police said in a statement.

The police said, security forces, assisted by local peace committees and the Counter Terrorism Department, effectively engaged the militants' hideout and, after an intense exchange of fire, killed the three terrorists.

The province has witnessed sporadic incidents of militant violence in recent months, and authorities have intensified operations to prevent terrorist activities.– NNN-APP

MENAFN14042025000200011047ID1109425434

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search