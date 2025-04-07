403
Ecuador’S Presidential Front-Runner Accused Of Political Gender Violence Ahead Of Key Vote
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador's presidential runoff, set for April 13, faces heightened tension after a gender violence allegation against frontrunner Luisa González.
The accusation, filed by Manuel Peñafiel Falconí of President Daniel Noboa's party, alleges González committed political gender violence during the campaign.
The Tribunal Contencioso Electoral (TCE) admitted the case, which includes video evidence yet to be disclosed. If proven, penalties could include fines, suspension of political rights, or disqualification.
This development emerges in a polarized political climate. González, representing the leftist Citizen Revolution Movement and backed by exiled former president Rafael Correa, narrowly trails Noboa in polls.
Both candidates secured nearly 44% of votes in February's first round. Noboa, Ecuador's wealthiest individual and incumbent president, campaigns on hardline security measures amid escalating violence linked to organized crime.
The election occurs against a backdrop of institutional instability and rising violence. Ecuador recorded its deadliest month in January 2025, with organized crime targeting political figures.
Noboa's militarized security policies have drawn criticism for human rights concerns but resonate with voters fearful of crime. González proposes addressing root causes through social investment and institutional reform but faces skepticism over her ties to Correa.
The allegation against González could influence public perception in the campaign's final days. Critics suggest it may be an attempt to undermine her candidacy, raising concerns about judicial impartiality in Ecuador's contentious political landscape.
In short, the outcome of this race will shape the nation's approach to security and governance amid deepening societal divisions.
