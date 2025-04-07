403
Egypt, Jordan, France's Leaders Reject Displacing Palestinians
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 7 (KUNA) -- Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi, and his Jordanian and French peers King Abdullah II and Emmanuel Macron respectively have stressed their opposition to the displacement of Palestinians and any attempts to annex Palestinian territories.
This was announced in a joint statement at the end of the trilateral summit held in Cairo on the risky situation on the besieged Gaza Strip.
The statement underlined the necessity of respecting the historic position of the sacred places in Jerusalem.
It called for an immediate return to the ceasefire deal to protect Palestinians and ensure delivering immediate and full humanitarian assistance.
In addition, the statement urged implementing the ceasefire agreement signed on January 19 that stipulates the release of all captives and ensures the security of all.
Safeguarding civilians and relief workers, and the full delivery of aid are commitments that should be implemented, in line with international law and international humanitarian law, according to the statement.
The three leaders expressed grave concerns over the deterioration of humanitarian situation in the West Bank, and East Jerusalem.
They called for stopping all unilateral measures that undermine the possibility of achieving the two-state solution and fuel tensions, it stated.
In this regard, the leaders called for an international endorsement of the reconstruction plan for Gaza adopted by the Arab summit held in Cairo on March 4th as well as the by the OIC on March 7th, and discussed its effective implementation when it comes to security and governance.
The leaders underlined that governance as well as maintaining order and security in Gaza, as well as in all Palestinian territories, shall come solely under the authority of an empowered the Palestinian Authority, with strong regional and international support.
They expressed their readiness to assist in this prospect, in coordination with partners. The leaders further underlined the significance of crystalizing these efforts in the conference due in June to be co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia for a clear political horizon to implement the two-state solution, it noted.
They voiced support to the conference on Gaze's rebuilding to be hosted by Cairo in the near future. (end)
