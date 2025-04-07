Fresh, Filling Springtime Salads

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Not every salad requires leafy greens for the base, however. Consider this Greek Beet and Watermelon Rice Salad, a Greek-inspired Jasmine rice dish loaded with fresh, tangy flavors that are sure to please your taste buds. Made with Success Boil-in-Bag Jasmine Rice that cooks up soft and fluffy every time, this recipe offers a hint of floral, sweet flavor to keep you feeling full. In just 10 minutes, you can have sweetly aromatic Jasmine rice that's perfect for your lifestyle needs – it's naturally gluten free, non-GMO Project Verified and free of MSG and preservatives.

Fruit salad may be nothing new, particularly when using fruits like oranges, cherries or grapes, but watermelon may be the fun new spin you need at your next cookout. The pairing of sweet watermelon, tangy feta cheese, refreshing mint, earthy beets, nuts and fluffy rice offers a winning combination. Quick tip: Make sure the rice is fully cooled after cooking to avoid a warm, watery result.

Fresh herbs, tomatoes, corn, basmati rice and a simple vinaigrette make Spring Corn and Rice Salad another delicious seasonal side that's ready in just 15 minutes. Step out of your salad comfort zone with this refreshing solution that makes it easy to add veggies to your diet. When you're drawing up weekly meal plans and tired of relying on traditional lettuce-based salads, consider rice salads as an alternative for enjoying chopped vegetables – plus, hearty rice can help keep you full longer.

Better yet, you can make this rice salad your own by experimenting with the ingredients. Try adding shredded chicken, hard-boiled eggs, fresh mango, ground cumin, fresh grated ginger, grilled corn or any other springtime flavors.

Remember, high quality doesn't have to be high maintenance. Aromatic, premium long-grain Success Boil-in-Bag Basmati Rice is a no measure, no mess option that cooks up perfectly every time. Aside from being naturally gluten free, it's also free of preservatives and MSG and is non-GMO Project Verified. It's no stranger to versatility either – in 10 minutes, you can enjoy basmati rice's subtle, nutty flavor and unique texture alongside other warm-weather favorites.

Find more ways to enjoy spring salad season by visiting SuccessRice .

Greek Beet and Watermelon Rice Salad

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4

1 bag Success Jasmine Rice

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup thinly sliced, cooked golden beets

1 cup thinly sliced watermelon

1/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled

1/4 cup pitted black olives, halved

1/4 cup red onion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon fresh mint, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons walnuts, toasted and chopped, for garnish

Prepare rice according to package directions. Allow to cool completely.

In medium bowl, whisk oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper.

Add rice to bowl with dressing and stir to combine. Let stand 5 minutes.

Transfer rice to serving platter. Lay beet slices down one side of rice. Lay watermelon slices down opposite side. Top with feta, olives, red onion and mint. Garnish with walnuts.

Tips: Substitute capers for olives, if preferred.

To diminish "raw" flavor of onions, soak in ice water at least 5 minutes before using in recipe.

Use roasted, boiled, steamed or grilled beets.

Spring Corn and Rice Salad

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4

1 bag Success Basmati Rice

1 cup frozen corn, thawed

2 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced

1/2 cup minced fresh basil

1/2 cup diced red onion

1/2 cup vinaigrette dressing

2 green onions, chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Prepare rice according to package directions. Allow to cool completely.

In medium bowl, combine corn, tomatoes, basil, red onions, vinaigrette and green onions. Fold in rice, salt and pepper.

Serve salad at room temperature or chilled.

